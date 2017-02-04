2/3/2017
-
New fire engine ‘rolls in’ at Mariner Fire ...
-
Kiwanis Club of Mukilteo continues Cocoon ...
-
Police beat
-
VFW announces Freedom Scholarship
-
Rotary names top students for January
-
Mukilteo grads make respective Dean’s lists
-
Kamiak selects top January students
-
Organ series to feature Bach, Buxtehude and ...
-
Edmonds exhibit highlights artistic ...
-
Mukilteo students win big in regional art ...
News
-
Former Mukilteo mayor seeks same post in EverettBy Nicholas Johnson - Feb 01Editor's note: Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson announced Feb. 1 that he will not seek re-election. The story below – originally published prior to ...
-
Mayor to lay out 2017 prioritiesBy Nicholas Johnson - Feb 01Ahead of her third State of the City address, Mayor Jennifer Gregerson says her greatest challenge in 2016 came in leading the community through ...
-
Meeting invites dialogue about IslamBy Brandon Gustafson - Feb 01In the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries as well as all refugees, nearly ...
-
What’s all the racquet?Feb 01Word of a dedicated place to play badminton in Mukilteo is spreading fast since Harbour Pointe Badminton Club opened in Building D at 3616 South ...
-
New fire engine ‘rolls in’ at Mariner Fire Station 11Feb 01Snohomish County Fire District 1 recently welcomed its newest fire engine to Mariner Fire Station 11 in unincorporated south Everett with a ...
-
Kiwanis Club of Mukilteo continues Cocoon House supportFeb 01The Kiwanis Club of Mukilteo has begun its 14th year of service in support of Cocoon House in Everett. The club provides dinners and supplies to ...
-
Mukilteo man reels in national conservation awardBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Rich Simms has been obsessed with wild steelhead since boyhood. “I’d always been a fishing obsessed kid,” said Simms, 59, of Mukilteo. “Steelhead ...
-
Appeals court nixes Paine Field opponents’ challengeBy Paul Archipley - Jan 25Efforts to stop or slow plans to build a terminal for scheduled passenger air service at Paine Field took a hit Monday from the state Court of ...
-
Meeting to bring Christians, Muslims togetherBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Mukilteo has been rather quiet since controversy over plans to build a mosque peaked last spring and, in response, local Christians and Muslims ...
-
Council mulls options as youth club plans moveBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25While most of Mukilteo’s city councilors say they want to help, in some way, the local Boys and Girls Club pay for its new facility destined for ...
Police & Fire
-
Police beatFeb 01Jan. 20 Parking complaint An officer checked for an illegally parked vehicle in the 12400 block of 52 Place West. A warning notice was left on ...
-
Police beatJan 25Jan. 14 DUI arrest An officer contacted two females sitting in a vehicle with the engine running in the 4900 block of 100th Place SW. The driver ...
Community Outreach
-
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
-
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
-
Re: Letter: Rewrite your idioms, for sensitivity’s sakeBy Fred Taylor - Feb 02Excellent letter, Jack! It'll probably go over a lot of peoples' heads, though.
-
Re: Meeting invites dialogue about IslamBy Lynn McKinney - Feb 02False hate crime reports are also fueling racism....reverse racism. Like the New York City college student Yasmin Seweid who claimed to be the ...
-
Re: Letter: Shame on teachers who talk politics in classBy Fred Taylor - Jan 26Thank you for your excellent letter. There's no excuse for teachers to show such bias against the duly-elected President of the United States ...
-
Re: Letter: Sports story insensitive to shooting victimsBy Fred Taylor - Jan 26What's shameful is to attempt to control the language and appropriate it for your own purposes. As tragic as the murder was, it's no excuse for ...
-
Re: Challenge encourages kindness in kidsBy Daniel M Klock - Jan 26Excellent! All of us, adults and children alike, benefit from this kind of initiative.
Columns
-
Microsoft tops $500 billion for first time in 16 years | Taking StockFeb 01Microsoft surprised Wall Street with better than expected earnings in its quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2016. The stock market responded by bidding ...
-
We’ll always have Punxsutawney | Chuck's WorldFeb 01I mentioned Groundhog Day last week, and sort of jumped the gun. I’m blaming my upper respiratory infection. Half of my brain feels stuffy, and ...
-
Helping older drivers give up their car keys | Savvy SeniorFeb 01Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you recommend to help me deal with my mom’s bad driving? At age 83, her driving abilities have declined, but I ...
-
Celebrate the Super Bowl with these stuffed mushrooms | Chef DezFeb 01What football team are you routing for in the 51st-annual Super Bowl championship game this Sunday, Feb. 5? This is a monumental year because the ...
-
4 ways to go with economy’s ebb and flow | ChamberBy Kim Voetberg - Feb 01It was 1944 and we were in the middle of WWII. Japan had dropped off a young intelligence officer behind enemy lines on an island in the Philippine...
Opinion
-
Letter: Latest mosque news startlingFeb 01Editor’s note: Mohammed Khan has clarified that the roughly 10,000 Muslims he expects will become citizens by 2019 cover a greater area than ...
-
Letter: Rewrite your idioms, for sensitivity’s sakeFeb 01I recently read a letter to the editor (“Sports story insensitive to shooting victims,” Jan. 25) concerning a news report on the basketball team ...
-
Noodle Hut: Deliciousness at Five Corners | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 27Noodle Hut Rating: 4.7 out 5. Entrées: $7.95-$8.95 Where: 8418 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds Information: 425-423-7718 On my way home from Portland last ...
-
On the marchBy Jenny Fitzpatrick - Jan 25When I told my grandmother about my participation in the Women’s March on Saturday, she echoed back to me a mantra that I’ve been repeating to ...
-
Letter: Sports story insensitive to shooting victimsJan 25Editor’s note: In a story about the Kamiak girls basketball team losing two games in a row due to poor 3-point shooting, reporter David Pan wrote, ...
Blogs
-
NOT SO GREEN | Flip or FlopBy Steven Keeler - Feb 01There can also be temporary and incomplete reversals, known as events and excursions, in which the magnetic poles move away from the geographic ...
-
NOT SO GREEN | Oh OhBy Steven Keeler - Feb 01Extreme space weather due to coronal mass ejections has the potential to cause considerable disruption to the global economy by damaging the ...
-
NOT SO GREEN | Thank you, Judge RickertBy Steven Keeler - Feb 01A Washington state judge has sparked outrage among the alarmists, for remarks questioning the existence of climate change and the role of humans ...
Schools
-
VFW announces Freedom ScholarshipFeb 01The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8870 is once again offering the Freedom Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to two deserving graduating ...
-
Mukilteo grads make respective Dean’s listsFeb 01Two Kamiak High School graduates and a Mariner graduate have made the Dean’s list at their respective colleges. Kiana White, a 2016 Mariner High ...
-
Rotary names top students for JanuaryBy Nicholas Johnson - Feb 01The South Everett-Mukilteo Rotary Club has named Kamiak High School senior Mikayla Wood, Mariner High School senior Antonyo Mitchell and ACES High ...
-
Kamiak selects top January studentsFeb 01Kamiak High School staff selected eight students as Students of the Month for January, citing their outstanding academics, school and community ...
Sports
-
Kamiak graduate finishes fourth in men's weight throw | Track and FieldFeb 03Kamiak graduate Tim Beard, a track and field athlete for Azusa Pacific University, placed fourth in the 35-pound men's weight throw Jan. 27 at the ...
-
Mariner High School athletes sign letters of intentFeb 03Mariner High School's Windy Isaia and Anthony Smith signed letters of intent to continue their football careers during a Feb. 1 ceremony. Isaia is ...
-
Kamiak High School athletes sign letters of intentFeb 03Kamiak High School athletes who signed letters of intent during a Feb. 1 ceremony were: Kate Huguenin (basketball, George Fox), Olivia Bianco ...
-
Community cheers Unified Basketball teamsBy David Pan - Feb 03Kamiak prevailed over district rival Mariner 43-34 in the first-ever Unified Basketball game Jan. 26 at Kamiak High School. But as far as the ...
A & E
-
Organ series to feature Bach, Buxtehude and BruhnsFeb 01Trinity Lutheran Church’s organ recital series resumes Feb. 19 with its first organ concert of the season. The concert features organist Paul ...
-
Mukilteo students win big in regional art contestBy Nicholas Johnson - Feb 01Students in the Mukilteo School District are among those recognized in the Schack Art Center’s 2017 Regional Scholastic Art Awards contest. Of ...
-
Edmonds exhibit highlights artistic explorationFeb 01Work by members of the Northwest Pastel Society will be featured in an exhibit throughout February at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds. The show ...
-
Pastel Society exhibiting at Gallery NorthJan 27During February, Gallery North will feature an exhibit of work by members of the Northwest Pastel Society, an association of artists who work in ...
Milestones
-
Peggy Sue (Harrison) Parker: 1960 - 2017Jan 31Peggy Sue Parker (née Harrison) of Mukilteo, Washington – servant and daughter of the LORD – went to be with Christ and the saints Monday, Jan. ...
-
MARGARET BRIDGE 1937 - 2016Jan 17Formerly of Mukilteo, Margaret Bridge passed away on Dec. 18, 2016. Margaret graduated from Western Washington College of Education with degrees ...
-
John Michael Grosso: 1945-2017Jan 17John Michael Grosso was born on May 30, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to John Grosso Sr. and Shirley Vann Grosso. After graduating from Ingraham ...