12/31/2016
-
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9
-
‘In With the New’ at Gallery North in Edmonds
-
2016 Year in Review: Part 1 (January-June)
-
Taking stock of 2016
-
National Park Service opens more than 250 ...
-
Long-time business owner to head county GOP
-
HPMS honors December Students of the Month
-
HPMS fetes ‘Creative’ students
-
South Everett-Mukilteo Rotary Club honors ...
-
Edmonds CC faculty reaffirms commitment to ...
News
-
2016 Year in Review: Part 1 (January-June)Dec 28January NOAA looking to swap Tank Farm property The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration has proposed that it trade its Tank Farm ...
-
Taking stock of 2016By Nicholas Johnson - Dec 28Was 2016 the worst year ever, as many have declared on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter? The answer seems to depend on whom you ...
-
National Park Service opens more than 250 jobs in Pacific NorthwestDec 28The National Park Service has more than 250 seasonal job openings for the summer of 2017 in more than 10 parks Washington, Oregon and Idaho. These ...
-
Long-time business owner to head county GOPDec 28The Snohomish County Republican Party held its reorganization meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10. Precinct Committee officers elected central committee ...
-
Terrorism elsewhere strikes fear in Muslims hereBy Paul Archipley - Dec 28Imagine a total stranger, apparently assuming he knows who and what you are, walking up and saying, “Go back to your own country. We don’t want ...
-
New Year, new editorBy Nicholas Johnson - Dec 28With the New Year comes a new editor for your hometown newspaper – an editor resolute in keeping community journalism alive for the people of ...
-
Ivanov pleads guilty, faces life in prisonDec 21Bringing an end to what could have been a painful trial about arguably the biggest tragedy in Mukilteo history, Allen Ivanov on Monday pleaded ...
-
Staff turnover contributes to critical Auditor’s reportBy Paul Archipley - Dec 21The good news is the state Auditor’s Office gave the city of Mukilteo a clean audit on the city’s 2015 financial statements. The bad news is the ...
-
Are you ready for Christmas?Dec 21Santa and Mrs. Claus took time to visit for Mukilteo’s annual Open House and Christmas Tree Lighting and pose with those kids they know have been ...
-
State’s ‘Wild Future Initiative’ to be topicDec 21Bob Everitt of Washington Fish and Wildlife Department will be the guest speaker at the January monthly meeting of the Pilchuck Audubon Society. It...
Business
-
Mukilteo to lose a gemBy Paul Archipley - Dec 21Like the rocks they polished in a tumbler her father invented, Toni Geiger is one of the gems that helped make Mukilteo a “favorite city by the ...
-
Burgers, brew – What could be better?Dec 14Blu Burgers & Brew celebrated its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9, but you still get to enjoy it. Owned and operated by the Meline family, they’re ...
- Inside Business
Get Your Debt in Check – Millennials &DebtBy Savannah Kimball, BBB ... - Dec 14While reports show that young adults aren’t racking up credit card debt, they are in fact failing to save and are unaware of how detrimental their ...
- Inside Business
Safe giving after a tragedyBy Savannah Kimball, ... - Dec 07On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez lost his life while responding to a domestic-dispute call five blocks away from my ...
Police & Fire
-
Police BeatDec 28Dec. 12 Substance Abuse – 11700 blk Mukilteo Speedway A caller advised there were three subjects in a vehicle who may be doing narcotics at the ...
-
Shoppers beware: ‘Tis the season to be criminalDec 21Mukilteo police are cautioning residents to be on the lookout for ho ho home burglars and other humbugs who have a habit of harming our holiday ...
-
Police BeatDec 21Dec. 7 Verbal DV – 4800 blk Hidden Forest Dr Officers responded to the location for a female and a male arguing. Upon arrival the male was leaving ...
-
Suspect arrested For Indecent ExposureDec 21Mukilteo police arrested a Langley man last week after several females reported he had exposed himself. According to Officer Myron Travis, on ...
Community Outreach
-
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
-
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
-
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
-
Re: New Year, new editorBy Joe Kunzler - Dec 29Nicholas, I'll be in touch after the new year. Count on it. You're filling Sara's big shoes. Joe
-
Re: A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Paul Archipley - Dec 22Worthy wishes for Santa! For me, it was my first bicycle. An individual sport! I remember my Dad and older brothers helping me climb on and point ...
-
Re: No disrespect allowedBy Joe Kunzler - Dec 07Ed, you're right - it seems the only saving grace of the Trump Administration will be the Defense Department. I don't think General Mattis will ...
Columns
-
Getting old pays off | Savvy SeniorDec 28Dear Savvy Senior, What types of discounts are available to baby boomers, at what age do they kick in, and what’s the best way to go about finding ...
-
What it takes to get to $10 billion | Taking StockDec 28I reported in November that Seattle Genetics had reached a market capitalization of $10 billion for the first time. Market capitalization is ...
-
A minor fall, a major lift, a New Year’s tale | Chuck's WorldBy Chuck Sigars - Dec 28I am a seeker of miracles, and this is my season. It’s just a romantic streak frosted over with sentimentality, carefully nurtured since childhood,...
-
A trip to the Edmonds cold-weather shelter | Guest ViewBy Adrienne Fraley-Monillas - Dec 22I recently had the opportunity to be at the We All Belong cold weather, low-barrier shelter at the Edmonds Senior Center on a very chilly 27-degree...
- Chuck’s World
A view from the cornerBy Chuck Sigars - Dec 21I would like to take a moment to stand up for the right angle. I can also sit for it. I would actually prefer to sit. I’m speaking of corners ...
Opinion
-
Veterans should not be living in cars; help support Edmonds group | LetterDec 28We at Operation Military Family Cares strongly advocate the value our military and veteran families bring to the marketplace and our communities. ...
-
Thanks to community for supporting Girls on the Run 5K | LetterDec 28I'd like to publicly express my gratitude to the community after the recent Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s Fall 5K at Willis Tucker ...
-
Glad to Cabela’s ad inserted into the Beacon | LetterDec 28I was so glad to see our town newspaper get Cabela's as an advertising client. We love that store! Sometimes I forget to consider it for my ...
-
Letter: Question city on constructionDec 28After reading of the firing of the Public Works Director in October, I feel that the Mayor stopped far short of getting rid of what’s wrong in ...
-
Letter: Give Trump a chanceDec 28I rarely write to the editor but someone needs to reply to Mr. Tinsley and Mr. Markey. I personally thank God we finally have a leader who wants ...
Blogs
-
A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Frank Workman - Dec 20Dear Santa - Sixty years ago I last wrote you a letter, and you brought me the 'Davy Crockett and The Alamo' toy set that I wanted so much. No ...
-
NOT SO GREEN | He's SURE ... this time ...By Steven Keeler - Dec 13WAYBACK : As explained above, we have at most ten years—not ten years to decide upon action, but ten years to alter fundamentally the trajectory ...
-
NOT SO GREEN | Met FretBy Steven Keeler - Dec 13In the Mail on Sunday last week, David Rose penned an article pointing out the very sharp decline in RSS land only data to October 2016, indicating...
Schools
-
HPMS honors December Students of the MonthDec 28Harbour Pointe Middle School selected the following students as December Student of the Month. Teachers selected the students who they believe ...
-
South Everett-Mukilteo Rotary Club honors Kamiak seniorDec 28The South Everett-Mukilteo Rotary Club has named Kamiak High School's Oliver Dilts as its Student of the Month for December 2016. He was recognized...
-
HPMS fetes ‘Creative’ studentsDec 28Harbour Pointe Middle School selected the following students as November Student of the Month. Teachers selected the students who they believe ...
-
Edmonds CC faculty reaffirms commitment to inclusion, respect for diversityDec 28As colleges and universities across the nation experience an increase in bias incidents, the Edmonds Community College Faculty Senate has reaffirme...
Sports
-
Senior makes key free throws to lead Kamiak to win | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Dec 28Kamiak senior wing Kate Huguenin picked the right time to have her best game of the season. Huguenin scored six of her team-high 20 points in the ...
-
Pacific Fury players collect toys for holidaysDec 28Players and families with the Pacific Fury fastpitch organization joined forces to collect toys for children, who are less fortunate during this ...
-
Remembering an action-packed 2016 in Mukilteo sportsDec 28Kamiak and Mariner high school athletes provided many memorable moments in 2016. The Knights and Marauders experineced success on the basketball ...
-
Rush Nero winsDec 28Rush Nero BU02’s Josh Newton looks to take a shot against Surf during a Rush Premier League boys soccer game on Dec. 11. Rush won 6-1 in the final ...
A & E
-
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9Dec 28The Cascade Symphony Orchestra present “Pathetique” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N. The ...
-
CalendarDec 28Dec. 31 Noon New Year’s Eve Storytime 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Read, sing and dance in the New Year. Join the library in a countdown to a noon ...
-
‘In With the New’ at Gallery North in EdmondsDec 28Gallery North’s first show of 2017, “In With the New,” is an exhibit highlighting the work of artists who were juried in as new members of the ...
-
Holiday show at old Opera House features TangleTownDec 22The TangleTown Trio performs “Holiday in Tangle Town,” featuring songs and stories, 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at the historic Edmonds Opera House (now ...