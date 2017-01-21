1/21/2017
News
County Council selects leadership team for 2017Jan 18On Jan. 3, the Snohomish County Council unanimously selected Councilmember Brian Sullivan as 2017 council chairman. Sullivan is in his third and ...
Victims’ loved ones express anguish, pain over Mukilteo mass shootingBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 18Having pleaded guilty in December, the young Mukilteo man who killed three former classmates and injured another in July 2016 was sentenced to ...
17-year-old spearheads TEDxYouth event at Kamiak High SchoolBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 18In light of her fear of public speaking, Kamiak High School senior Radhika Dalal is proud to say she spoke in front of nearly 1,000 people last ...
Police beatJan 18Jan. 6 Broken water line An officer responded to a report of water in the roadway at 61 Ave. W and 93 Pl. W. A water line had broken and the ...
Ivanov sentenced to life in prison following emotional testimonyBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 12Allen Ivanov, who pleaded guilty last month to killing three former Kamiak High School classmates at a Mukilteo house party in July 2016, was ...
New Kamiak drama director debuts with ‘Alice in Wonderland’By Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11Fall deep into the rabbit hole with Kamiak High School’s winter production of “Alice in Wonderland,” beginning Jan. 13 at the Kamiak Performing ...
Cascade Warbirds, Galvin Flying offer flight school scholarshipsBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11Cascade Warbirds has partnered with Galvin Flying, a flight school at Boeing Field in Seattle, to offer eight scholarships valued at $1,125 to ...
City seeks civic-minded students for scholarshipBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11High school students who live in Mukilteo and plan to graduate this spring or summer to pursue a post-secondary degree in the fall are eligible ...
Police BeatJan 11Jan. 3 Curbed Having suffered a mechanical malfunction, a vehicle struck the curb in the 4900 block of 92nd St. Southwest, causing it to ...
South Everett shooting victim in serious conditionBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11A 28-year-old man remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a Jan. 3 shooting in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in ...
Police & Fire
Community Outreach
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
Re: Letter: Don’t speak the shooter’s nameBy Joe Kunzler - Jan 18Thanks for running my letter - and doing a poll on the website about this.
Re: Victims’ loved ones express anguish, pain over Mukilteo mass shootingBy Joe Kunzler - Jan 18I hope this is the last time we see pictures or the name of the shooter in the media - or at least this outlet please. I don't like the idea of ...
Re: County Council selects leadership team for 2017By Joe Kunzler - Jan 18Congrats Brian!
Re: New Year, new editorBy Joe Kunzler - Dec 29Nicholas, I'll be in touch after the new year. Count on it. You're filling Sara's big shoes. Joe
Columns
Remembering a kinder, gentler nation | WorshipBy Aziz Junejo - Jan 18I remember a kinder and gentler nation, where folks always gave up their seat for a woman (especially a pregnant woman), came to the aid of a lost ...
‘Queen City’: The friendliest town on the Puget Sound | Taking StockJan 18I grew up in Seattle. In grade school, during history, we were taught – indoctrinated might be a better word – that Seattle had grown to be the ...
This ‘Rain’ can cure the blahs | Art & AppetiteJan 18It's that time of year when many of our retired neighbors have fled to warmer, sunnier environs for a few months. Things can get a little dreary ...
Finding joy in this January | Chuck's WorldJan 18I was born in the second half of the 20th century, as were most of you. Not all of you, of course. Just in terms of statistics, there are more of ...
You have not because you ask not, so ASK! | WorshipBy Gordy Arlin, A Bahái ... - Jan 11When my alarm goes off, I find that I’m in that morning fog again. It is familiar to me, and my mind begins its morning scan: “What is going on? ...
Opinion
Letter: Thank you, StaybridgeJan 18My name is Jamie Wright, and I am the parent liaison at Olympic View Middle School in Mukilteo. On Christmas Day, one of our families had a house ...
Letter: Weller’s Café came with a side of communityJan 18Editor’s Note: Weller’s Café closed Jan. 15 after 16 years in business along the Mukilteo Speedway. This letter was written in the week prior to ...
Letter: Friendly hens greet children, bus driversJan 18I am a Mukilteo school bus driver and I would like to bring a special interest story to your attention. Everyone knows that our bus drivers love ...
Letter: Thankful for city support of at-risk studentsJan 18I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Board, staff and Kamiak and Mariner High School Student Apprentices of Work Force Developmen...
Letter: Don’t speak the shooter’s nameJan 18I’ll be brief, as a friend of Mukilteo. I hope after this newspaper is published, the July 30, 2016 shooter’s name is no longer spoken of or said. ...
Blogs
NOT SO GREEN | Warmest Evah ! ( OMG )By Steven Keeler - Jan 18Both NASA GISS and NOAA NCEI use NOAA’s ERSST.v4 “ pause buster ” data for the ocean surface temperature components of their combined land-ocean ...
NOT SO GREEN | RSS Confirms UAHBy Steven Keeler - Jan 11I’ve often wondered if residual warm waters from The Blob in the eastern extratropical Pacific have suppressed the transition to La Nina. Maybe ...
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy Steven Keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
Schools
Voyager 7th graders recognizedJan 18The 7th-grade staff at Voyager Middle School has created a new Student of the Month program. At the end of each trimester, students chosen for ...
-
Sno-Isle Tech names students of the quarterJan 18The Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center has named some 39 students its students of the quarter for fall Quarter 2016. Program instructors selected these ...
Mukilteo students win VFW’s Youth, Patriot’s Pen essay contestsBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 18Several Mukilteo elementary and middle school students’ essays are moving on to compete in an annual national Veterans of Foreign Wars essay ...
Kamiak grad earns full-ride to Navy ROTCBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11A 2012 Kamiak High School graduate has been commissioned into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign. On Dec. 17, 2016, Benjamin Jerome Stewart graduated Cum ...
Sports
Kamiak, Mariner face off in Unified BasketballBy David Pan - Jan 20Get ready to be entertained and inspired. The Unified Basketball teams from Kamiak and Mariner high schools are scheduled to play their first game ...
Mariner edges Cascade | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20After shooting a dismal 2 for 15 in the third quarter, Mariner needed a spark on offense in order to pull out a victory over Cascade. So the ...
Knights hold on to beat Wolfpack | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 20Kamiak had to dig down deep to pull out a victory over Jackson The Knights saw a lead of 21 points in the second quarter cut to just 1 point by ...
Shooting woes contribute to tough Kamiak losses | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12The Kamiak girls basketball team doesn’t necessarily live or die by the 3-pointer, but the shot is a big part of its game. In Monday’s Wesco 4A ...
A & E
Peking Acrobats in Edmonds Jan. 25Jan 19The Peking Acrobats’ 2,000-year-old tradition of acrobatics will come to Edmonds Center for the Arts 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. A troupe of ...
Trip to Red Lantern worth the wait | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 05Red Lantern Score: 4.8 out of 5 Where: 546 Fifth Ave. S, Edmonds Entrees: $8.95-19.95 Information: 425-673-9933, www.redlanternedmonds.com What ...
David Martin: Edmonds' Mr. Early Northwest ArtBy Brian Soergel - Jan 19When museum owner and Cascadia Art Museum curator David Martin dove into the artwork of brilliantly talented but forgotten early 20th century ...
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9Dec 28The Cascade Symphony Orchestra present “Pathetique” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N. The ...
Milestones
John Michael Grosso: 1945-2017Jan 17John Michael Grosso was born on May 30, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to John Grosso Sr. and Shirley Vann Grosso. After graduating from Ingraham ...
Alfred James Ackley: 1926-2016Nov 21Alfred James Ackley was born in 1926 in Yakima, Washington, to Stanley and Caroline Ackley. He passed peacefully on Nov. 5, 2016, with his family ...
MARGARET BRIDGE 1937 - 2016Jan 17Formerly of Mukilteo, Margaret Bridge passed away on Dec. 18, 2016. Margaret graduated from Western Washington College of Education with degrees ...