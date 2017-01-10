1/9/2017
PHOTOS: School's in for winter
Police Beat (Dec. 27-Jan. 2)
Calendar (Jan. 4-11)
2016 Year in Review: Part 2 (July-December)
Chamber to tour Scotland in October
20 years on the front lines
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9
‘In With the New’ at Gallery North in Edmonds
PHOTOS: School's in for winterBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 04Students throughout the Mukilteo School District returned to school Tuesday, Jan. 3, after the more than two-week Winter Break.
Police Beat (Dec. 27-Jan. 2)Jan 04Dec. 27 Locked out A male, who had been locked out of his home in the 13200 block 46th Place West, was given a ride to a friend’s house. ...
Calendar (Jan. 4-11)Jan 04Jan. 4 Try Israeli no-partner dancing 7 p.m. Sno-King International Folk Dance Club. Starting at 7 p.m., the first half hour is for re-quest ...
2016 Year in Review: Part 2 (July-December)Jan 04JULY Citizen of Year serves around the clock As the daughter of two former Citizens of the Year, volunteerism is in Deb Bordsen’s blood. Bordsen ...
Chamber to tour Scotland in OctoberBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 04Now in its third year, the Mukilteo Chamber of Commerce’s Travel With The Chamber program is destined for Scotland. In 2015, 25 people traveled to ...
20 years on the front linesBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 04Anyone who’s walked into Mukilteo City Hall over the past 20 years has invariably been greeted each time by the same person – permit services ...
Everything’s coming up KangBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 04“This boy is going to be a chief someday.” That’s what former Mukilteo Police Chief Mike Murphy said to himself 13 years ago upon hiring Cheol ...
2016 Year in Review: Part 1 (January-June)Dec 28January NOAA looking to swap Tank Farm property The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration has proposed that it trade its Tank Farm ...
Taking stock of 2016By Nicholas Johnson - Dec 28Was 2016 the worst year ever, as many have declared on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter? The answer seems to depend on whom you ...
National Park Service opens more than 250 jobs in Pacific NorthwestDec 28The National Park Service has more than 250 seasonal job openings for the summer of 2017 in more than 10 parks Washington, Oregon and Idaho. These ...
Mukilteo to lose a gemBy Paul Archipley - Dec 21Like the rocks they polished in a tumbler her father invented, Toni Geiger is one of the gems that helped make Mukilteo a “favorite city by the ...
Burgers, brew – What could be better?Dec 14Blu Burgers & Brew celebrated its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9, but you still get to enjoy it. Owned and operated by the Meline family, they’re ...
Get Your Debt in Check – Millennials &DebtBy Savannah Kimball, BBB ... - Dec 14While reports show that young adults aren’t racking up credit card debt, they are in fact failing to save and are unaware of how detrimental their ...
Police BeatDec 28Dec. 12 Substance Abuse – 11700 blk Mukilteo Speedway A caller advised there were three subjects in a vehicle who may be doing narcotics at the ...
Shoppers beware: ‘Tis the season to be criminalDec 21Mukilteo police are cautioning residents to be on the lookout for ho ho home burglars and other humbugs who have a habit of harming our holiday ...
Police BeatDec 21Dec. 7 Verbal DV – 4800 blk Hidden Forest Dr Officers responded to the location for a female and a male arguing. Upon arrival the male was leaving ...
Suspect arrested For Indecent ExposureDec 21Mukilteo police arrested a Langley man last week after several females reported he had exposed himself. According to Officer Myron Travis, on ...
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Re: New Year, new editorBy Joe Kunzler - Dec 29Nicholas, I'll be in touch after the new year. Count on it. You're filling Sara's big shoes. Joe
Re: A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Paul Archipley - Dec 22Worthy wishes for Santa! For me, it was my first bicycle. An individual sport! I remember my Dad and older brothers helping me climb on and point ...
Resolve to make time for God, and stick to it | Weekly WorshipBy Arhiana Shek, Faith ... - Jan 04Happy New Year! Growing up in Colombia, South America, New Year’s Eve for me signified a new beginning. There is a shared belief that specific ...
Creeping out of the shadow | Taking StockJan 04Twenty-eight years ago, I was a” Jeopardy!” contestant. Since there haven't been very many “Jeopardy!” contestants from Edmonds – I have met only ...
All the news that’s fit | Chuck's WorldJan 04The word “flinder” in Dutch refers to a butterfly, apparently, although I gather it’s not used very much anymore. It’s also a word I grabbed out ...
To have a resolution, aspire | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 04For some folks, the idea of setting goals or resolutions for the new year elicit a contemptuous look and a world-class eye roll. I have a friend – ...
Enrollment boom means job opportunities | Mukilteo SchoolsBy Dr. Marci Larsen, ... - Jan 04Do you enjoy working with kids or know somebody who likes being around children? If so, we might have a job for you or your friend. If you’ve ever ...
Letter: Well done, new editorJan 04A hearty congratulations on your new journalistic assignment. Your statement announcing your new position was quite impressive and certainly ...
Letter: Arcade aficionado sets goals for 2017Jan 04Editor’s Note: Lundgren, a 2001 Kamiak High School grad, was the subject of several stories in the Mukilteo Beacon in 2016 chronicling his beating ...
Veterans should not be living in cars; help support Edmonds group | LetterDec 28We at Operation Military Family Cares strongly advocate the value our military and veteran families bring to the marketplace and our communities. ...
Thanks to community for supporting Girls on the Run 5K | LetterDec 28I'd like to publicly express my gratitude to the community after the recent Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s Fall 5K at Willis Tucker ...
Glad to Cabela’s ad inserted into the Beacon | LetterDec 28I was so glad to see our town newspaper get Cabela's as an advertising client. We love that store! Sometimes I forget to consider it for my ...
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy Steven Keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Frank Workman - Dec 20Dear Santa - Sixty years ago I last wrote you a letter, and you brought me the 'Davy Crockett and The Alamo' toy set that I wanted so much. No ...
NOT SO GREEN | He's SURE ... this time ...By Steven Keeler - Dec 13WAYBACK : As explained above, we have at most ten years—not ten years to decide upon action, but ten years to alter fundamentally the trajectory ...
HPMS honors December Students of the MonthDec 28Harbour Pointe Middle School selected the following students as December Student of the Month. Teachers selected the students who they believe ...
South Everett-Mukilteo Rotary Club honors Kamiak seniorDec 28The South Everett-Mukilteo Rotary Club has named Kamiak High School's Oliver Dilts as its Student of the Month for December 2016. He was recognized...
HPMS fetes ‘Creative’ studentsDec 28Harbour Pointe Middle School selected the following students as November Student of the Month. Teachers selected the students who they believe ...
Edmonds CC faculty reaffirms commitment to inclusion, respect for diversityDec 28As colleges and universities across the nation experience an increase in bias incidents, the Edmonds Community College Faculty Senate has reaffirme...
Mukilteo Yoga to offer Yoga Alliance Teacher Training programJan 06Mukilteo Yoga is offering a Yoga Alliance Teacher Training program starting Jan. 8 and running through May 14. This Vinyasa Yoga Teacher Training ...
Kamiak Knights qualify for stateJan 04The Kamiak Mukilteo Knights, a sixth grade feeder team for Kamiak High school, qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year ...
A look back at 2016, part 2Jan 04Mukilteo athletes provided many memorable moments in 2016. Here is part 2 of a look back at some of the highlights. July Kamiak baseball coach ...
-
Mariner coach likes new lineup | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 04Mariner didn’t come away with any victories at the Bothell Holiday boys basketball tournament. The Marauders dropped three games to O’Dea, ...
Trip to Red Lantern worth the wait | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 05Red Lantern Score: 4.8 out of 5 Where: 546 Fifth Ave. S, Edmonds Entrees: $8.95-19.95 Information: 425-673-9933, www.redlanternedmonds.com What ...
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9Dec 28The Cascade Symphony Orchestra present “Pathetique” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N. The ...
-
-
‘In With the New’ at Gallery North in EdmondsDec 28Gallery North’s first show of 2017, “In With the New,” is an exhibit highlighting the work of artists who were juried in as new members of the ...