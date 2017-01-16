1/16/2017
Kamiak grad earns full-ride to Navy ROTC
Cascade Warbirds, Galvin Flying offer flight ...
Mukilteo students make CWU honor roll
City seeks civic-minded students for ...
Police Beat
South Everett shooting victim in serious ...
Coast Guard fines man $9,500 for pointing ...
Firefighters rescue teen boys who fell ...
County, city elect council leaders for 2017
Military veterans welcome in Mukilteo Police ...
News
Ivanov sentenced to life in prison following emotional testimonyBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 12Allen Ivanov, who pleaded guilty last month to killing three former Kamiak High School classmates at a Mukilteo house party in July 2016, was ...
New Kamiak drama director debuts with ‘Alice in Wonderland’By Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11Fall deep into the rabbit hole with Kamiak High School’s winter production of “Alice in Wonderland,” beginning Jan. 13 at the Kamiak Performing ...
Cascade Warbirds, Galvin Flying offer flight school scholarshipsBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11Cascade Warbirds has partnered with Galvin Flying, a flight school at Boeing Field in Seattle, to offer eight scholarships valued at $1,125 to ...
City seeks civic-minded students for scholarshipBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11High school students who live in Mukilteo and plan to graduate this spring or summer to pursue a post-secondary degree in the fall are eligible ...
Police BeatJan 11Jan. 3 Curbed Having suffered a mechanical malfunction, a vehicle struck the curb in the 4900 block of 92nd St. Southwest, causing it to ...
South Everett shooting victim in serious conditionBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11A 28-year-old man remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a Jan. 3 shooting in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in ...
Coast Guard fines man $9,500 for pointing laser at ferryBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11A Freeland man who pointed a laser at a state ferry in 2015 while traveling between Mukilteo and Clinton has been issued a $9,500 civil penalty ...
Firefighters rescue teen boys who fell through iceBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11A 15-year-old boy who spent more than 20 minutes in an ice-covered Lake Serene Jan. 4 survived thanks to a quick response by Snohomish County Fire ...
Weller to bid farewellBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11Like clockwork, Joe Weller has risen at 4 a.m. six days a week for the past 16 years to serve breakfast at Weller’s Café along the Mukilteo ...
County, city elect council leaders for 2017By Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11The Snohomish County Council has unanimously elected three-term Councilor Brian Sullivan to chair that legislative body for 2017. “I am excited to ...
Police & Fire
Police BeatDec 28Dec. 12 Substance Abuse – 11700 blk Mukilteo Speedway A caller advised there were three subjects in a vehicle who may be doing narcotics at the ...
Shoppers beware: ‘Tis the season to be criminalDec 21Mukilteo police are cautioning residents to be on the lookout for ho ho home burglars and other humbugs who have a habit of harming our holiday ...
Police BeatDec 21Dec. 7 Verbal DV – 4800 blk Hidden Forest Dr Officers responded to the location for a female and a male arguing. Upon arrival the male was leaving ...
Suspect arrested For Indecent ExposureDec 21Mukilteo police arrested a Langley man last week after several females reported he had exposed himself. According to Officer Myron Travis, on ...
Community Outreach
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
Re: New Year, new editorBy Joe Kunzler - Dec 29Nicholas, I'll be in touch after the new year. Count on it. You're filling Sara's big shoes. Joe
Re: A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Paul Archipley - Dec 22Worthy wishes for Santa! For me, it was my first bicycle. An individual sport! I remember my Dad and older brothers helping me climb on and point ...
Columns
You have not because you ask not, so ASK! | WorshipBy Gordy Arlin, A Bahái ... - Jan 11When my alarm goes off, I find that I’m in that morning fog again. It is familiar to me, and my mind begins its morning scan: “What is going on? ...
Soup from scratch all the more comforting | Chef DezBy Chef Dez - Jan 11Here we are in January. This is the time of year that is filled with healthy resolutions, but because of the cold temperatures and still limited ...
What it was, was trouble | Chuck's WorldBy Chuck Sigars - Jan 11Occasionally I’ll run across someone who’s just now gotten around to watching the 1957 film “A Face in the Crowd.” It’s actually remarkably ...
Resolve to make time for God, and stick to it | Weekly WorshipBy Arhiana Shek, Faith ... - Jan 04Happy New Year! Growing up in Colombia, South America, New Year’s Eve for me signified a new beginning. There is a shared belief that specific ...
Creeping out of the shadow | Taking StockJan 04Twenty-eight years ago, I was a” Jeopardy!” contestant. Since there haven't been very many “Jeopardy!” contestants from Edmonds – I have met only ...
Opinion
This 'Rain' can cure the winter blues | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 12‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Rating 4.8 out of 5 Where: Village Theatre at Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett Tickets: $53-$68 Inf...
Letter: Well done, new editorJan 04A hearty congratulations on your new journalistic assignment. Your statement announcing your new position was quite impressive and certainly ...
Letter: Arcade aficionado sets goals for 2017Jan 04Editor’s Note: Lundgren, a 2001 Kamiak High School grad, was the subject of several stories in the Mukilteo Beacon in 2016 chronicling his beating ...
Veterans should not be living in cars; help support Edmonds group | LetterDec 28We at Operation Military Family Cares strongly advocate the value our military and veteran families bring to the marketplace and our communities. ...
Thanks to community for supporting Girls on the Run 5K | LetterDec 28I'd like to publicly express my gratitude to the community after the recent Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s Fall 5K at Willis Tucker ...
Blogs
NOT SO GREEN | RSS Confirms UAHBy Steven Keeler - Jan 11I’ve often wondered if residual warm waters from The Blob in the eastern extratropical Pacific have suppressed the transition to La Nina. Maybe ...
NOT SO GREEN | Happy New YearBy Steven Keeler - Jan 05Catastrophic global warming must have been such that the very existence of man kind was right on the tipping point .... Do You Remember ?
A High School Sports Fan's Letter To SantaBy Frank Workman - Dec 20Dear Santa - Sixty years ago I last wrote you a letter, and you brought me the 'Davy Crockett and The Alamo' toy set that I wanted so much. No ...
Schools
Kamiak grad earns full-ride to Navy ROTCBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 11A 2012 Kamiak High School graduate has been commissioned into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign. On Dec. 17, 2016, Benjamin Jerome Stewart graduated Cum ...
HPMS honors December Students of the MonthDec 28Harbour Pointe Middle School selected the following students as December Student of the Month. Teachers selected the students who they believe ...
Mukilteo students make CWU honor rollJan 11Some 14 of Mukilteo’s own made Central Washington University’s honor roll for Fall Quarter 2016. Those undergraduate students include Tera ...
HPMS fetes ‘Creative’ studentsDec 28Harbour Pointe Middle School selected the following students as November Student of the Month. Teachers selected the students who they believe ...
Sports
Shooting woes contribute to tough Kamiak losses | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12The Kamiak girls basketball team doesn’t necessarily live or die by the 3-pointer, but the shot is a big part of its game. In Monday’s Wesco 4A ...
Mariner making progress during challenging games | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12Mariner took some steps forward in its first week back from the holiday break. Unfortunately, those steps didn’t yield any victories, as the ...
Glacier Peak bounces Kamiak | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12Kamiak didn’t have the answers on either side of the court against league-leading Glacier Peak. Bobby Martin scored a season-high 28 points to ...
Marauders outlast Wolfpack | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 12Mariner recorded one of its biggest regular season victories in more than a decade. Hannah Hezekiah scored 22 points and Zaria Smith added 18 to ...
A & E
Trip to Red Lantern worth the wait | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 05Red Lantern Score: 4.8 out of 5 Where: 546 Fifth Ave. S, Edmonds Entrees: $8.95-19.95 Information: 425-673-9933, www.redlanternedmonds.com What ...
‘In With the New’ at Gallery North in EdmondsDec 28Gallery North’s first show of 2017, “In With the New,” is an exhibit highlighting the work of artists who were juried in as new members of the ...
Cascade Symphony’s new show Jan. 9Dec 28The Cascade Symphony Orchestra present “Pathetique” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N. The ...
CalendarDec 28Dec. 31 Noon New Year’s Eve Storytime 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Read, sing and dance in the New Year. Join the library in a countdown to a noon ...