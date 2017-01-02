2/1/2017
News
Mukilteo man reels in national conservation awardBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Rich Simms has been obsessed with wild steelhead since boyhood. “I’d always been a fishing obsessed kid,” said Simms, 59, of Mukilteo. “Steelhead ...
Appeals court nixes Paine Field opponents’ challengeBy Paul Archipley - Jan 25Efforts to stop or slow plans to build a terminal for scheduled passenger air service at Paine Field took a hit Monday from the state Court of ...
Meeting to bring Christians, Muslims togetherBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Mukilteo has been rather quiet since controversy over plans to build a mosque peaked last spring and, in response, local Christians and Muslims ...
Council mulls options as youth club plans moveBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25While most of Mukilteo’s city councilors say they want to help, in some way, the local Boys and Girls Club pay for its new facility destined for ...
Recycling, transfer station closure rescheduledJan 25The Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station is now set to close from Feb. 6-26 for repairs. The station will reopen at 7 a.m. Feb. 27. The ...
In online video, Mariner High senior tells of beating by protestersBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25A Mariner High School senior who was beaten Jan. 20 by protesters outside an event at the University of Washington’s Kane Hall told reporters ...
Booklovers open little libraries on Mukilteo streetsBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25John and Mary McElroy say they’re meeting more people in their mid-town Mukilteo neighborhood since the Jan. 14 grand-opening – complete with a ...
Schmalz drops fight over 92nd Street Park wetlandBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25In spite of ongoing calls from frustrated constituents, City Council Vice President Steve Schmalz says he’ll let go of his fight to make right a ...
Library Friends elect new officers, adopt 2017 budgetBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25The Friends of the Mukilteo Library elected officers and adopted an operating budget for the new year at its Jan. 9 meeting. Interim President ...
County Council selects leadership team for 2017Jan 18On Jan. 3, the Snohomish County Council unanimously selected Councilmember Brian Sullivan as 2017 council chairman. Sullivan is in his third and ...
Police & Fire
Community Outreach
Though teen pregnancy is challenging, there is hopeBy Laura Daniali - Mar 23The following article is the last in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Gangs are here in Snohomish CountyBy Sara Bruestle - Mar 16The following article is the seventh in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims ...
Cyberbullying leaves a lasting trace – and none at allBy Laura Daniali - Mar 02The following article is the fifth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Experts: Youth alcohol use down, heroin use upBy Sara Bruestle - Feb 24The following article is the fourth in an eight-part series produced by The Beacon on teen issues. Called “Turn Up The Volume,” the series aims to ...
Cocoon House: Surrounding homeless kids with hopeBy Brian Soergel - Feb 17She may not say much, but Annie packs a powerful message as she watches the world go by outside Firestation Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Mill ...
Comments
Re: Letter: Shame on teachers who talk politics in classBy Fred Taylor - Jan 26Thank you for your excellent letter. There's no excuse for teachers to show such bias against the duly-elected President of the United States ...
Re: Letter: Sports story insensitive to shooting victimsBy Fred Taylor - Jan 26What's shameful is to attempt to control the language and appropriate it for your own purposes. As tragic as the murder was, it's no excuse for ...
Re: Challenge encourages kindness in kidsBy Daniel M Klock - Jan 26Excellent! All of us, adults and children alike, benefit from this kind of initiative.
Re: Appeals court nixes Paine Field opponents’ challengeBy Joe Kunzler - Jan 25I would hope at some point in the future, a full Environmental Impact Statement will be done. It is my understanding the terminal is currently ...
Re: Letter: Don’t speak the shooter’s nameBy Joe Kunzler - Jan 18Thanks for running my letter - and doing a poll on the website about this.
Columns
Stop complaining, Seahawks fans | Taking StockJan 25Seahawk fans are again disappointed by the team’s failure to advance beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans in most cities would think ...
Sam I am, at least for now | Chuck's WorldJan 25The problem with community-acquired illnesses, from mild colds to double pneumonia, is that none of us are special. This cough I developed last ...
Struggling to believe? Hear His words, then open the door | WorshipBy Don Saul - Jan 25A couple of years ago, I wrote an article for this column in which I challenged you on your faith. I asked that if you were struggling to believe ...
Remembering a kinder, gentler nation | WorshipBy Aziz Junejo - Jan 18I remember a kinder and gentler nation, where folks always gave up their seat for a woman (especially a pregnant woman), came to the aid of a lost ...
‘Queen City’: The friendliest town on the Puget Sound | Taking StockJan 18I grew up in Seattle. In grade school, during history, we were taught – indoctrinated might be a better word – that Seattle had grown to be the ...
Opinion
Noodle Hut: Deliciousness at Five Corners | Art & AppetiteBy James Spangler - Jan 27Noodle Hut Rating: 4.7 out 5. Entrées: $7.95-$8.95 Where: 8418 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds Information: 425-423-7718 On my way home from Portland last ...
On the marchBy Jenny Fitzpatrick - Jan 25When I told my grandmother about my participation in the Women’s March on Saturday, she echoed back to me a mantra that I’ve been repeating to ...
Letter: Sports story insensitive to shooting victimsJan 25Editor’s note: In a story about the Kamiak girls basketball team losing two games in a row due to poor 3-point shooting, reporter David Pan wrote, ...
Letter: Shame on teachers who talk politics in classJan 25When I was growing up, I do not remember any teachers discussing their political views in class. In fact, even my parents kept their views to ...
Letter: Call lawmakers, call for kindnessJan 25We each have the power to rekindle kindness that creates a more compassionate community ("Remembering a kinder, gentler nation," Aziz Junejo, Jan. ...
Blogs
NOT SO GREEN | Problematic ProxiesBy Steven Keeler - Jan 26Understanding how warm intervals affected sea level in the past is vital for projecting how human activities will affect it in the future. Hoffman ...
NOT SO GREEN | Warmest Evah ! ( OMG )By Steven Keeler - Jan 18Both NASA GISS and NOAA NCEI use NOAA’s ERSST.v4 “ pause buster ” data for the ocean surface temperature components of their combined land-ocean ...
NOT SO GREEN | RSS Confirms UAHBy Steven Keeler - Jan 11I’ve often wondered if residual warm waters from The Blob in the eastern extratropical Pacific have suppressed the transition to La Nina. Maybe ...
Schools
Challenge encourages kindness in kidsBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Nearly 50 teachers, police officers, firefighters and the mayor came together Monday morning, Jan. 23, to help Columbia Elementary School kick off ...
Mukilteo Education Association electing board membersBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Online voting has begun for the Mukilteo Education Association’s 2017-19 Executive Board, open to all eligible association members through 3 p.m. ...
PUD helps pay for 2 science education projects in Mukilteo schoolsBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Voyager Middle school science teacher David Watt says grant money from Snohomish County PUD allows his eighth-graders to get out of the classroom ...
Kamiak dance team eyes another state runBy Nicholas Johnson - Jan 25Having qualified for district-level competition Jan. 14 at Edmonds-Woodway High School, coach Kathryn Noonan says Kamiak High School’s dance team ...
Sports
Marauders take down Bearcats | Girls basketballBy David Pan - Jan 26Four days after a sluggish start proved costly in a loss to Monroe, Mariner came out strong and kept the pressure on the Bearcats in the rematch. J...
Mariner’s second-half rally comes up short against Mount Vernon | Boys basketballBy David Pan - Jan 26Despite a much-improved performance, Mariner came up short against Mount Vernon. The Bulldogs pulled away from the Marauders in the fourth quarter ...
Knights edge Thunderbirds in Wesco 4A showdown | Boys swimming and divingBy David Pan - Jan 26Junior Walter Limm and freshman Maxwell Fang each won two events and their teammates also came up big to lead Kamiak to a 95-90 victory over ...
Mariner posts win over Terrace | Boys swimmingJan 26The Mariner boys swim team recorded its second dual meet victory of the season. The Marauders defeated Mountlake Terrace 125-51 in a non-conference...
A & E
Pastel Society exhibiting at Gallery NorthJan 27During February, Gallery North will feature an exhibit of work by members of the Northwest Pastel Society, an association of artists who work in ...
‘Showboat’ screening at ECAJan 27Edmonds Center for the Arts continues its 2016/17 Saturday matinee programming with a screening of 1951’s “Show Boat” 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. ...
Judges, restaurants announced for Clam Chowder Cook-OffJan 27The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced its guest judges and participating restaurants for the Clam Chowder Cook-Off next month. Dave ...
Peking Acrobats in Edmonds Jan. 25Jan 19The Peking Acrobats’ 2,000-year-old tradition of acrobatics will come to Edmonds Center for the Arts 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. A troupe of ...
Milestones
Peggy Sue (Harrison) Parker: 1960 - 2017Jan 31Peggy Sue Parker (née Harrison) of Mukilteo, Washington – servant and daughter of the LORD – went to be with Christ and the saints Monday, Jan. ...
MARGARET BRIDGE 1937 - 2016Jan 17Formerly of Mukilteo, Margaret Bridge passed away on Dec. 18, 2016. Margaret graduated from Western Washington College of Education with degrees ...
John Michael Grosso: 1945-2017Jan 17John Michael Grosso was born on May 30, 1945 in Seattle, Washington to John Grosso Sr. and Shirley Vann Grosso. After graduating from Ingraham ...